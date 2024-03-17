Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $1.99 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Safe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $41.44 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018068 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9889497 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.