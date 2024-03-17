Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 130 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.