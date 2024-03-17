Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 13,693 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up about 1.2% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

