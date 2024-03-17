Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

DMAR opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

