Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Shares of SWK opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.