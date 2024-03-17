Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

