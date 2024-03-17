Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $578,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 713,574 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

