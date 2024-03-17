Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 13,640 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

VGK stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

