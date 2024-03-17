Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 2,563 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ADX opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
