Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 400 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 224.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.