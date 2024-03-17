Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 659 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

