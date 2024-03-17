Saitama (SAITAMA) One Day Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $45.17 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005734 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00015951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,874.33 or 1.00003144 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010212 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00154015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,766,368 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00102677 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,857,889.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

