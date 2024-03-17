Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $44.03 million and $1.93 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,953.84 or 1.00063083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010171 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00152505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SAITAMA is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,766,368 coins. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00102677 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,857,889.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

