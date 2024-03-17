Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,187,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Samsara by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Samsara by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

