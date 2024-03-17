Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $988.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.28 or 0.05313946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00081900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003983 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,683,186,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,598,982 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

