Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $1,091.43 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.54 or 0.05325659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00081675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,683,463,605 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,834,182 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.