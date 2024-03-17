Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,559. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

