Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,594. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

