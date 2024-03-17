Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 22.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $102,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.89. 1,239,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,759. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

