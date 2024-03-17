Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 5.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,687. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

