Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $142.64 on Friday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Quarry LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 511.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.