Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Scienjoy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SJ opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.93.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy
Scienjoy Company Profile
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scienjoy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.