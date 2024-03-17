Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SJ opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

Scienjoy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scienjoy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

