Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $664.15

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 664.15 ($8.51) and traded as high as GBX 689.30 ($8.83). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.71), with a volume of 12,881 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.97. The company has a market capitalization of £129.47 million, a P/E ratio of 453.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

