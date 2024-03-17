SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.73. SenesTech shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 93,498 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNES shares. StockNews.com raised SenesTech to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

SenesTech Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

