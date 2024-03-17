SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on S. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,158,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,749,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $171,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $143,273,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

