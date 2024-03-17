Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.41

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.41 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 186.50 ($2.39). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.37), with a volume of 2,801,608 shares.

SRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

