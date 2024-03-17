Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.40) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($31.07) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
