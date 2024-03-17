Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Drops By 22.9%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

Shares of ANL stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37. Adlai Nortye has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

