Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Drops By 13.8%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Featured Articles

