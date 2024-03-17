Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Drops By 9.6%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $330.17 million, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

