Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Grows By 8.1%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 773,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

AKYA opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 193,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $3,471,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

