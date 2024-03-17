Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Decreases By 21.1%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ADLRF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
