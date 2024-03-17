Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Decreases By 21.1%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ADLRF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

