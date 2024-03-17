Short Interest in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rises By 8.1%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,671,763. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,277,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 249.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alarm.com by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

