Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Expands By 10.2%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Allient

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

In other Allient news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Allient news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,382 shares of company stock worth $1,026,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter worth $21,725,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allient Stock Performance

ALNT opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Allient’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

