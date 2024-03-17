Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 21.9%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.