Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Rises By 26.1%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 14th total of 250,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:CLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 125,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,821. Cool has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
