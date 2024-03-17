Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Rises By 26.1%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 14th total of 250,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 125,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,821. Cool has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

About Cool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cool by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cool by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 143,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Cool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Cool by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,027,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after buying an additional 1,077,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

