Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Declines By 16.2%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
