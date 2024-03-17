Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Declines By 16.2%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.