Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 23.8%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
EGHSF traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
