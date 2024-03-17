Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 23.8%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

EGHSF traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

