Short Interest in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Drops By 21.9%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 108.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 310,996 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

