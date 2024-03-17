Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Drops By 15.2%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
EVTZF stock remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.
About Evertz Technologies
