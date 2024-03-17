Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Drops By 15.2%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

EVTZF stock remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

