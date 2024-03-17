Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Increases By 26.7%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,753.0 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
EVKIF stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.27.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
