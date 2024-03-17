Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Increases By 26.7%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,753.0 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

