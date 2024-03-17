Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declines By 23.2%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

