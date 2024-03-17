Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declines By 23.2%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.