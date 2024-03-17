Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Expands By 26.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 14th total of 287,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FSD Pharma Price Performance

Shares of HUGE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.61. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 270,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.