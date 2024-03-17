Short Interest in GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Expands By 20.0%

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GBank Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GBank Financial stock remained flat at $15.75 during trading hours on Friday. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,250. GBank Financial has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on GBank Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GBank Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.