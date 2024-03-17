Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 24.7%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 596,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of GLOB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 597,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,887. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.41.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.
Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
