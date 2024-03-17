Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 24.7%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 596,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 597,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,887. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

