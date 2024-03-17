Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) Drops By 22.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gold Resource Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE:GORO opened at $0.38 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

