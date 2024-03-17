Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Declines By 22.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of HOFVW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.