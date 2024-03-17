Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Declines By 22.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of HOFVW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
