Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Rises By 24.8%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 14th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.23. 2,103,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,656. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
