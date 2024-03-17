Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 22.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 14th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.05. Inpex has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

