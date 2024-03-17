Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 10.8%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of IVSBF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
