Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 10.8%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IVSBF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

